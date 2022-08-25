PM to virtually address National Labour Conference

Framing of rules under Labour Codes and modalities for their implementation to be discussed at the meet

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
August 25, 2022 00:51 IST

Union Minister for Labour Bhupender Yadav being given a formal welcome by District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy at the Tirupati airport on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the two-day National Labour Conference of all States and Union Territories that will formally begin at Taj Tirupati here on Thursday.

The conference, which will dwell on four thematic sessions, is being held to discuss various labour-related issues, and is aimed at creating synergy amongst the Centre and State governments on labour issues and matters pertaining to workers’ welfare.

The conference will focus on integrating e-Shram portal for on-boarding social security schemes to universalise social protection.

Similarly, the meet will also discuss threadbare the framing of rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for their implementation. ‘Vision Shramev Jayate @ 2047’ with focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, gender equality at work will also be discussed.

Mr. Modi will address the meet via video conferencing mode at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, which will be presided over by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

Meanwhile, the team of officials led by District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy inspected the arrangements at the venue. A security cordon has been thrown around the venue, in view of the arrival of Ministers and bureaucrats from across the country.

