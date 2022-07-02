PM to launch Alluri birth anniversary fete amid descendants of freedom fighter

Officials review security, arrangements for Modi’s visit to West Godavari

About 37 members of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju’s family and the great grandsons of the tribal leaders who fought along with him against the British rulers will participate in the 125 th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking part.

The Prime Minister will unveil a 30-foot-tall bronze statue of Sitarama Raju at A.S.R. Nagar and attend a public meeting at Chinna Amiram village in West Godavari district on July 4.

The descendants were identified from the Agency villages in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, the officials said.

Mr. Modi will kickstart the year-long national-level celebrations from Chinna Amiram. Celebrations will also be held at Mogallu village, Palakoderu mandal, West Godavari district, where the freedom fighter studied.

Security

A team of Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) of the Special Protection Group (SPG), along with the local police personnel, reviewed security at the PM’s meeting venue and the helipads.

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi told The Hindu that helipads were prepared for four choppers and water-proof tents were arranged at the meeting venue.

“Roads were repaired and the road from the Vijayawada International Airport to Bhimavaram has been readied as per the instructions of the SPG officials,” Ms. Prasanthi said.

“The descendants of Alluri and other tribal leaders were identified from Pandrangi, Krishnadevi Peta, Chintapalli, Rajavommangi, Addateegala and other villages,” said Kshatriya Seva Samithi president Pericherla Nagaraju, who is looking after the arrangements for the event.