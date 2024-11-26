PM Modi’s Vizag tour cancelled amid rain forecast due to depression over Bay of Bengal

:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam scheduled for November 29 has been cancelled due to anticipated inclement weather conditions under the influence of the depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the city to participate in several programmes, including laying of the foundation stone for the Green Hydrogen Project, a joint venture of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP), at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district, 40 km from here.

“The Prime Minister’s programme for the NTPC’s Green Hydrogen Project has been cancelled due to the anticipated bad weather. We have received the communication in this regard. It is too early to tell about the revised date for the programme. However, it is likely to be organised by mid-December,” an NTPC official told The Hindu on Monday (November 25).

The hydrogen energy project, which is touted as the country’s largest green energy project, is proposed to be set up in an area of 1600 acres, in different phases at an estimated investment of ₹1.85 lakh crores, producing 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen every day. It will also churn out 4,500 tonnes of green ammonia, 1500 tonnes of green methanol, and 1500 tonnes of green urea or sustainable aviation fuel, an NREDCAP official said.

“The State government officials have prepared well for the Prime Minister’s programmes and have chosen the AU’s Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam as the venue for the virtual foundation stone-laying ceremony. However, the programme has been cancelled due to the weather warnings from the IMD,” a protocol official said.

Isolated heavy rain

According to the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, isolated places across the State is likely to witness heavy rains from November 26 to 29 under the influence of the ‘deep depression’ over the Bay of Bengal.

“The well-marked depression that formed on Sunday (November 24) has intensified into a depression on Monday (November 25). It was about 1000 km south-southeast of Chennai on Monday morning. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday (November 26). From then onwards, the rainfall activity will begin across the State and the impact would continue till November 29 or 30,” said an IMD official.