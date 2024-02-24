ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to lay stone virtually for redevelopment of railway stations on Monday

February 24, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - GUNTUR

Of the 554 railway stations to be redeveloped across the country, 13 are in Guntur Railway Division, says DRM

The Hindu Bureau

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 10 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), which include seven in A.P. and three in Telangana. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone virtually for the redevelopment of  13 railway stations in the Guntur Railway Division on February 26.

‘Out of the 13 railway stations, 11 are in Andhra Pradesh and two in Telangana,” said M. Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, while addressing the media in Guntur on Friday.

The Prime Minister would also dedicate to the nation 10 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), which include seven in A.P. and three in Telangana, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nation-wide, 554 railway stations would be redeveloped under the Amrit Station scheme, he said.

Andhra Pradesh was allocated a record ₹9,138 crore in the interim Budget and 40 stations were planned to be developed into world-class facilities, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US