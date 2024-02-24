PM Modi to lay stone virtually for redevelopment of railway stations on Monday

February 24, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - GUNTUR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone virtually for the redevelopment of 13 railway stations in the Guntur Railway Division on February 26.

‘Out of the 13 railway stations, 11 are in Andhra Pradesh and two in Telangana,” said M. Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, while addressing the media in Guntur on Friday.

The Prime Minister would also dedicate to the nation 10 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), which include seven in A.P. and three in Telangana, he said.

Nation-wide, 554 railway stations would be redeveloped under the Amrit Station scheme, he said.

Andhra Pradesh was allocated a record ₹9,138 crore in the interim Budget and 40 stations were planned to be developed into world-class facilities, he said.

