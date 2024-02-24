GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to lay stone virtually for redevelopment of railway stations on Monday

Of the 554 railway stations to be redeveloped across the country, 13 are in Guntur Railway Division, says DRM

February 24, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 10 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), which include seven in A.P. and three in Telangana.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 10 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), which include seven in A.P. and three in Telangana. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone virtually for the redevelopment of  13 railway stations in the Guntur Railway Division on February 26.

‘Out of the 13 railway stations, 11 are in Andhra Pradesh and two in Telangana,” said M. Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, while addressing the media in Guntur on Friday.

The Prime Minister would also dedicate to the nation 10 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), which include seven in A.P. and three in Telangana, he said.

Nation-wide, 554 railway stations would be redeveloped under the Amrit Station scheme, he said.

Andhra Pradesh was allocated a record ₹9,138 crore in the interim Budget and 40 stations were planned to be developed into world-class facilities, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.