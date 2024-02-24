PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 10 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on February 26

February 24, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay foundation stone for re-development of ten railway stations under the second phase of Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme (ABSS) in Vijayawada division on February 26.

Mr. Modi will lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 554 stations under ABSS across the country, of which 10 are from Vijayawada division. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will participate in the programme at Gunadala railway station on February 26, in Vijayawada.

The 10 railway stations selected for the scheme were Gudivada, Rajahmundry, Elamanchili, Bapatla, Anaparthi, Gunadala, Chirala, Machilipatnam, Samalkot and Rayanapadu. “The stations will be redeveloped with ₹406.98 crore,” Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said at a press conference held in Vijayawada, on February 25.

“Besides, 25 Rail Underpasses, estimated at a cost of ₹160.39 crore, will be constructed and dedicated to the nation on February 26,” the DRM said. “The Rail Underpasses will increase safety, maintain punctuality and reduce stress on the loco pilots,” Mr. Patil said.

“Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, waiting halls, wi-fi, lifts and escalators, executive lounges, premium modular toilets, modern signage arrangements, extensive cover over the platforms, water kiosks, circulating area, lighting system and other facilities will be provided and developed in the selected railway stations,” he said.

“The Rajahmundry railway station will be developed with ₹246.7 crore. A foot over bridge, crew building, parcel godown, station buildings for Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) will be constructed on the station premises,” the DRM explained.

In the first phase, 11 stations were identified for redevelopment such as Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Kakinada Town, Narsapur, Nidadavolu, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni station under ABS Scheme, at a cost of ₹270 crore in Vijayawada divsion.

“The works were under progress in the eleven stations,” Mr. Patil said. Additional DRMs M. Srikanth and D. Srinivas Rao, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, V. Rambabu, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B. Tholaka and other officers were present.

