PM Modi to dedicate various railway projects tomorrow

March 11, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone virtually and dedicate various railway projects, worth about ₹85,000 crore on March 12, said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil.

In Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR), 133 One-Station-One Product (OSOP), three PM Gati Shakthi terminals, seven goods sheds, two coach rail restaurants, 12 sections of doubling and tripling line and a by pass project would be inaugurated, the DRM said. at a press conference here on Sunday.

SCR is making arrangements for the programme at various stations. Many public representatives, bureaucrats of the State and Central government are likely to attend the event. Mr. Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, the DRM said.

The three new lines and the Vijayawada bypass, electrification of 209 km, was take up at a cost of ₹3,246 crore. Ministry of Railways accorded approval for upgradation of 15 goods sheds, estimated at a cost of ₹150 crore, in Vijayawada division, said Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth.

At present, 67 stalls were arranged in 66 stations in Vijayawada division under OSOP, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu. “Tribal produce, imitation jewellery, Kondapally toys, Kalamkari sarees, Udayagiri wooden cutlery, herbal products, processed and semi-processed food items are being displayed and sold in the stalls set up under OSOP,” he said.

