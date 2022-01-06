PM Modi security lapse | A.P. BJP cadres burn Punjab CM Channi's effigy

They were protesting against the alleged security lapse of PM Modi in Ferozepur.

Bharatiya Janata Party cadres led by the party's State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday, January 6, 2022 burnt an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at Suryaraopet here holding him responsible for the security lapse that resulted in the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Wednesday.

Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Modi's life was under threat and called upon the members of Mahila Morcha to perform 'maha mrutyunjaya homam' across the State praying for his (the PM's) safety.

He also exhorted the Yuva Morcha and OBC Morcha to expose the Congress party's conspiracy behind what is being perceived to be a failure of the police.