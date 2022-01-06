Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi security lapse | A.P. BJP cadres burn Punjab CM Channi's effigy

BJP cadres led by party's Andhra Pradesh State president Somu Veerraju and other leaders burning an effigy of Punjab CM in Vijayawada on Thursday, January 6, 2022.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Bharatiya Janata Party cadres led by the party's State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday, January 6, 2022 burnt an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at Suryaraopet here holding him responsible for the security lapse that resulted in the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Wednesday.

Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Modi's life was under threat and called upon the members of Mahila Morcha to perform 'maha mrutyunjaya homam' across the State praying for his (the PM's) safety.

He also exhorted the Yuva Morcha and OBC Morcha to expose the Congress party's conspiracy behind what is being perceived to be a failure of the police.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2022 1:58:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pm-modi-security-lapse-ap-bjp-cadres-burn-punjab-cm-channis-effigy/article38144150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY