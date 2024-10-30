GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi launches expanded Ayushman Bharat, inaugurates healthcare projects on Ayurveda Day

One of the highlights was the launch of a drone-based healthcare delivery service, linking premier tertiary care institutions, with AIIMS Mangalagiri as a key participant.

Published - October 30, 2024 04:44 am IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the launch, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects, at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the launch, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects, at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Marking Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated several healthcare initiatives worth ₹12,850 crore.

The projects fall under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and include developments spearheaded by the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Employees State Insurance Corporation.

One of the highlights was the launch of a drone-based healthcare delivery service, linking premier tertiary care institutions, with AIIMS Mangalagiri as a key participant. The initiative was commemorated at the AIIMS Mangalagiri auditorium in the presence of Director and CEO Prof. Dr. Madhabananda Kar.

In a pioneering effort, a blood sample from a pregnant woman at the Centre for Rural Health (CRHA), Nutakki, was flown 15 km by drone to AIIMS Mangalagiri within nine minutes. This service will now operate twice weekly, streamlining the testing of critical health parameters under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) for comprehensive maternal care.

The use of drones will enhance rural healthcare outreach, providing timely and essential diagnostic support for rural patients.

Published - October 30, 2024 04:44 am IST

