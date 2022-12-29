PM Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in TDP’s public meeting, announces ex-gratia  

December 29, 2022 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the death of eight persons in a stampede that took place during the public meeting addressed by former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kandukur in Nellore district Wednesday evening.

In a message on Twitter, PM Modi wished the injured a speedy recovery while conveying his condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

The PMO stated in a separate tweet that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh has been sanctioned to each one of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured, from the PM’s National Relief Fund.