PM Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in TDP’s public meeting, announces ex-gratia  

The PMO stated in a separate tweet that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh has been sanctioned to each one of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured

December 29, 2022 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
A stampede at TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting at Kandukuru of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, left at least eight persons were killed in the incident.

A stampede at TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting at Kandukuru of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, left at least eight persons were killed in the incident. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the death of eight persons in a stampede that took place during the public meeting addressed by former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kandukur in Nellore district Wednesday evening.

In a message on Twitter, PM Modi wished the injured a speedy recovery while conveying his condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

The PMO stated in a separate tweet that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh has been sanctioned to each one of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured, from the PM’s National Relief Fund. 

