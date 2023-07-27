‘PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras will be of tremendous help to farmers’

July 27, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Kisan Morcha State president V. Sashibhushan Reddy said the 1.25 lakh Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) scheduled to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 would be of tremendous help to the farmers as seeds, fertilizers and pesticides were going to be made available under a single roof.

Besides, Mr. Modi would be launching the distribution of sulphur-coated urea branded as Urea Gold, which was more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, and releasing the 14th instalment of about ₹17,000 crore into the bank accounts of 8.50 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme in Sikar (Rajasthan).

Over a period of time, the facility to submit applications for various schemes would be provided to the farmers at PMKSKs. The above three were among a host of schemes rolled out by the NDA Government for farmers in the last nine years, he stated.

Addressing mediapersons at the BJP State office here on Wednesday, Mr. Sashibhushan Reddy said while the NDA Government took various schemes to the doorsteps of farmers, the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) set up by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government proved to be of little or no use to the farmers.

Leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were exploiting the farmers at RBKs through middlemen, he alleged, and insisted that farm inputs were being given at subsidized prices to only those who supported the ruling party.

The fertilizer subsidy given by the Modi government amounted to over ₹1 lakh crore and a 45-kilo bag of urea was being sold at just ₹266. The annual subsidy burden borne by the Centre on those two counts was more than ₹30,000 crore, Mr. Sashibhushan Reddy added. Kisan Morcha leaders Yashwanth, P. Srinivas, P. Vithal, Raghunadha Reddy and T. Srinivasa were among those present.