PM has betrayed A.P.: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter as to what happened to the promises, particularly the Special Category Status (SCS), made by him to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation and whether he was not ashamed of speaking about development of the State having “thrown water and mud at it”.

Referring to Mr. Modi’s visit to Rajahmundry, Mr. Naidu stated that people should not forget their betrayal by the NDA government, the unfulfilled promises, the discrimination and lack of support, which pushed the State into dire straits.

He asserted that the Modi government was going to pay a heavy price for its autocratic rule.