PM, Governor, Naidu greet Jagan on his birthday

GUNTUR

22 December 2021 00:37 IST

Blood donation camps, planting of saplings mark the occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

Taking to the Twitter, Mr. Modi said, “Greetings to AP CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu were among those who greeted the Chief Minister.

Actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and others took to the Twitter to convey their birthday wishes to the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake at his camp office.

Priests from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) blessed the Chief Minister on the occasion. Ministers, MLAs, and officials were among those who wished the Chief Minister.

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy participated in the birthday celebrations at the party’s central office, where a photo exhibition, blood donation camp, and planting of saplings were organised.

‘Good governance’

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the Chief Minister’s governance had boosted the confidence of the people in their future.

“The Chief Minister has been striving to steer the State on the growth path with comprehensive development plans. People’s support has risen to 70% in the local body elections compared to 50% in general elections,” he said.

A few vested interests were striving to obstruct the good governance, he alleged, and asserted that people would teach them a lesson.

Elsewhere in the State, the celebrations were held on a grand note.

Party leaders organised blood donation camps, distributed fruits to the patients in hospitals and clothes and essential commodities to the poor.