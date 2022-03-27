PM expresses grief on Chittoor accident

In a tweet, Modi announces ₹2 lakh for kin of each deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep condolences to the victims of the Bhakarapeta ghat road accident in Chittoor district late on Saturday night.

In the tweet made from the official handle @PMOIndia, Mr. Modi conveyed his wishes to the injured for a speedy recovery from the trauma.

He also announced to pay ₹2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).