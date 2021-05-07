Andhra Pradesh

PM enquires about Covid situation in State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a brief telephonic conversation on the COVID containment measures taken by the State government on Thursday evening.

Mr. Modi made the phone call to Mr. Jagan, who explained the steps taken to control the pandemic and the services being rendered to the patients.

The Chief Minister told Mr. Modi that there had been a significant improvement in the facilities at hospitals and necessary action was being taken from time to time to check the spread of the virus.

