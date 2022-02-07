Andhra Pradesh

PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for accident victims

Mangled remains of car being removed with help of a JCB earthmover to retrieved bodies in the accident that killed 8 persons near Uravakonda in Anantapur district on the night of February 6   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims of a major accident near Uravakonda in Anantapur district on the night of February 6. In a tweet from the @PMOIndia handle, Mr. Modi said he was pained by the loss of lives due to the tragic accident and has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The deceased in the accident were relatives of BJP Kisan Morcha State Executive Council Member Koka Venkatappa (60) who was at the wheel and died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Subhadramma (65) hailing from Rayalappadoddi village, and her husband had died last year due to COVID-19; Shivamma (58) of Pillapalli village, and she too had lost her husband to COVID-19; Thiruveedula Saraswathi (60); and her son Ashok (38); Saraswathi’s daughter Swathi (30), and daughter and son of Swathi — Jahnavi (12) and Jaswanth (12).

The Innova SUV, which met with the accident, belonged to Anantapur District BJP president K.N.V. Srinivas.


