Plunderers’ of national wealth will be brought to justice, says Bandi Sanjay

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar vowed to bring to justice the culprits who have looted the nation’s wealth and public properties. Without taking names, he said that bigwigs during the previous government’s rule in the State had ravaged the red sandalwood from the forests and earned thousands of crores of rupees illegally.

Calling them descendants of smuggler Veerappan, he said that the present government will not allow them walk free and every penny shall be recovered. Speaking to media on Thursday he assured to take up the issue to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Chief Minister (CM) N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan though on numerous occasions in the past had voiced their concern about the loot, no action was initiated against them. The present government will not bog down to any pressure and would soon call for a detailed report over the issue to assess the extent of damage caused to the State’s exchequer,” he said.

He also said that the people were witness to the nonsensical consequences to which the sacred hill temple of Lord Venkateswara was subjected to when its administration was handed over to non believers of Hindu, and termed it as appalling.