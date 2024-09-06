Plugging breaches in Budameru drain is top priority, asserts A.P. Chief Minister Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that plugging the breaches in the Budameru drain is the State government’s top priority.

The government was trying to plug the third breach before dawn on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said while speaking to reporters on Friday.

Mr. Naidu said the Engineering Task Force of the Indian Army arrived here, and was working on a war-footing basis to close the breaches, which wreaked havoc in the city.

The tragic situation would not have arisen had the breaches been plugged in time by the previous government. They (YSR Congress Party leaders), however, had no repentance, and were resorting to slinging mud, he said.

“The entire Budameru drain is encroached. It has turned into a curse for the people of Vijayawada. The government is devoting all its energies to help the victims and the distressed. The TDP and NDA government are there to help the people. People are saying that they have faith and hope in the government,” he said.

But the State coffers were empty. Besides, there was a debt of ₹10 lakh crore, Mr. Naidu said, adding that the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms did not permit further loans.

“The State government is trying to convince the Union government in this regard. The preliminary report on losses due to floods and heavy rains will be would be submitted to the Centre on Saturday,” he said, and rubbished reports that the Union government had sanctioned ₹3,300 crore to the two Telugu States towards flood relief.

