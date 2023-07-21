Plight of women pathetic under YSR Congress Party rule in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP leader Anitha  

July 21, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) women’s wing president V. Anitha has said that no woman in Andhra Pradesh, except Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharathi, women Ministers and Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, are happy during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

“The plight of women in the State is pathetic. Physical attacks are increasing and obscene comments are being made through the social media, especially targeting the women leaders of various political parties who raise their voice against the YSRCP government,” Ms. Anitha said while addressing the ‘Mahila Atmagourava Deeksha’ organised by the TDP women’s wing on July 21 (Friday).

Leaders of all opposition parties participated in the protest programme at Dharna Chowk here.

Ms. Anitha alleged the Women’s Commission chairperson, who had taken the comments on Ms. Bharathi in the social media seriously, would hide when a common woman was insulted or attacked.

“Home Minister T. Vanitha makes irresponsible statements when some incident happens. YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, who used to eulogise the Chief Minister, is being humiliated ever since differences have cropped up over her alleged anti-party activity during the MLC elections,” Ms. Anitha said.

“Women and girls lack safety in the YSRCP regime. They should fight back, lest the mischievous elements should be emboldened to commit more crimes,” she exhorted the participants.

Former Minister P. Sujatha said the TDP women’s wing was committed to thwarting the malicious attacks and fighting on behalf of the victims for justice.

Former Zilla Parishad chairperson Gadde Anuradha, Telugu Mahila leaders Tangirala Sowmya and Achanta Sunitha, former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao, A.P. Mahila Samakhya general secretary P. Durga Bhavani, Malathi of the Lok Satta Party, and R. Sowjanya of the Jana Sena Party were present.

