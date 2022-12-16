Plight of government employees in Andhra Pradesh worse than daily wage earners, says APNGOs’ Association leader

December 16, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

APNGOs’ Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao on Friday slammed the State government for its failure to release salaries to employees in time.

At a press conference, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the plight of the government employees had turned worse than daily wage earners.

“Employees are being paid salaries in phases, and many of them who have to pay loan instalments to banks have turned defaulters,’ he said, informing that payments worth ₹1,600 crore to the employees towards arrears of their General Provident Fund (GPF), medical reimbursement bills and retirement benefits was pending.

“It was noted that the amount was deposited in the accounts of some of the employees and taken back, attributing it to a technical problem,” he said, adding that this had led to a “strong suspicion that the government had diverted the employees’ money for other purposes.”

He said last year, when the issue was discussed with the Group of Ministers, the employees were assured that they would be paid the arrears in April this year. “Later, they postponed it to July and now, they have further pushed it to January.”

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said despite difficulties, the employees had been extending their full support to the government in view of the grim financial scenario. Referring to the 11 th PRC, he said the government reduced it to a sham, depriving the employees of the benefits they were entitled to.

Drawing attention to the plight of the contract and outsourced employees in the Medical and Health Department who were not paid in the last six months, sweepers in the Irrigation Department who were deprived of their monthly wages since last one year, he reminded that these sections of employees relied on their salaries to make both ends meet.

He also touched upon the issues of appointment of the kin of employees who had died due to COVID-19 on compassionate grounds and the need to increase the retirement age of the employees working in the public sector units to 62 and take up transfer of gram and ward secretariat staff.

Election of office-bearers

The association, meanwhile, is gearing up for elections to appoint a new set of office-bearers, scheduled on January 31.

G. Ramakrishna Reddy, former vice-president of the association, who was appointed as election officer, issued the election notification on Friday. Election would be held to the posts of president, associate president, vice-president, general secretary, organising secretary, publicity secretary, secretary, secretary (Woman) and treasurer.