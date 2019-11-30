PLGA Week: police heighten security on State borders

The police have sounded high alert on the State borders and in the Agency areas in the wake of the PLGA Week to be observed by the CPI(Maoist) from December 2.

The Maoists observe the week in all the areas where they have considerable presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other States. They take out rallies, organise meetings and pay tributes to those who have been killed in encounters.

With the Intelligence police sounding an alert over the possible violence, the police have stepped up security in the Agency areas in East and West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

Eluru Range DIG A.S. Khan, Chinturu OSD Amit Bardar and DSP Khadar Basha visited the Chinturu police station on Friday and took stock of the security measures in the Chinturu and other police stations, and in villages in East Godavari district.

Mr. Khan asked the public representatives and those in the Maoist hit-list not to venture into the interior areas without giving prior information to the police.

The OSD and the DSP interacted with the tribal people at Edugurallapalli weekly shandy, and asked the youth not to support the Maoists and spoil their lives. Tribal people from Chinturu, Sukuma, Yetapaka, Prega and other hamlets attended the meeting.

The police said that Maoists might resort to violence and attack police stations and houses of VIPs, and eliminate persons after branding them as police informers.

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi asked the police and the combing parties to be alert in the wake of the seizure of 358 gelatin sticks from a Maoist dump a few days ago at Gurthedu village of Y. Ramavaram mandal.

“Security has been tightened at all the police stations, government offices and the borders areas. Patrolling has been intensified in the tribal hamlets,” the DIG said.

“The Greyhounds and the special police parties have been alerted on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) as the Maoists are using A.P. as their transit hub,” the police officers said.

Banners erected

Meanwhile, members of the Girijana Yuva Sakthi on Saturday erected banners in the forest at Lakshmipuram village appealing to the Maoists not to resort to violence in the tribal hamlets and create a war-like situation in the Agency areas during the PLGA Week.

Additional forces had been deployed in the Naxal-dominated villages, the police said.