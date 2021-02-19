Pleasant darshan at Arasavilli on the day of Ratha Saptami

SRIKAKULAM

Compared to the previous years, devotees witnessed a hassle-free darshan of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy in the historic Sun God temple located at Arasavilli of Srikakulam on the day of Ratha Saptami. With the arrival of hundreds of devotees from different parts of Andhra Pradesh and other States, the temple wore a festive look from early hours of Friday.

The festival of Surya Jayanti began with Ksheerabhisekham (an offering of milk poured on the deity) under the supervision of Swami Swatmanandendra of Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetham and Chief Priest Ippili Sankara Sarma. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Tammineni Sitharam, public representatives of North Andhra region had darshan during the time of Ksheerabhishekam. With the introduction of VIP pass system, unauthorised persons were not allowed in the VIP queue line. It prevented chaos which was witnessed every year. The donors were allowed in a special queue line to ensure hassle-free darshan as majority of them were senior citizens.

With the support of volunteers, Indian Red Cross Society Chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao, Srikakulam Arya Vysya Sangham President Tammana Bhaskar organised service activities for devotees. Prasadam and water packets were distributed at the temple premises. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar monitored the arrangements.