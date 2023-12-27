ADVERTISEMENT

Pleas related to voters’ list to be accepted until Jan. 12

December 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

EVM storage points will be inspected in the presence of leaders of political parties on December 28, says Vizianagaram Collector

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi | Photo Credit: File photo

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi on December 27 (Wednesday) asked all booth-level officers to receive petitions related to claims and objections from the people and representatives of political parties until January 12, 2024 as the Election Commission of India (ECI) had extended the deadline.

She said that it was an opportunity for the preparation of the final voters’ list without any flaws. The BLOs were instructed to receive the applications from the people seeking to change their addresses and provide the necessary information. Proper proforma should be used while completing the process as per the guidelines issued by the ECI. The EVM storage points will be inspected in the presence of the leaders of various political parties on December 28 (Thursday).

