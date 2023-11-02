HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to transfer trial of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s quid pro quo cases from Hyderabad CBI Court

MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju moved it in the Supreme Court 

November 02, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo

YSR Congress Party MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the transfer of quid pro quo cases (listed in criminal complaint number 8 of 2012) against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pending before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad, to a court of equal and competent jurisdiction in any other State.

He mentioned in the transfer petition that his conscience was shaken by the manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation was being manipulated to suit the interests of Mr. Jagan in the cases wherein he is accused of amassing wealth to the tune of ₹40,000 crore by floating companies (which came to be known as suitcase / shell companies) when his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was Chief Minister. 

He observed that the modus operandi adopted by the father-son duo was to dole out public largesse in the form of properties, allotment of SEZs /  projects, grant of mining / port licenses and other such benefits to persons of their choice at the cost of the taxpayers’ money.

The MP said Mr. Jagan ensured that the criminal trials against him remained dormant and no fruitful steps were taken against him and some other co-accused. 

He insisted  that since the public confidence in the fairness of the trial under consideration was being seriously undermined, it was a fit case for transferring (the trial) under Section 406 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 as pleaded.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.