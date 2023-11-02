Plea to transfer trial of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s quid pro quo cases from Hyderabad CBI Court

November 02, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the transfer of quid pro quo cases (listed in criminal complaint number 8 of 2012) against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pending before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad, to a court of equal and competent jurisdiction in any other State.

He mentioned in the transfer petition that his conscience was shaken by the manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation was being manipulated to suit the interests of Mr. Jagan in the cases wherein he is accused of amassing wealth to the tune of ₹40,000 crore by floating companies (which came to be known as suitcase / shell companies) when his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was Chief Minister.

He observed that the modus operandi adopted by the father-son duo was to dole out public largesse in the form of properties, allotment of SEZs / projects, grant of mining / port licenses and other such benefits to persons of their choice at the cost of the taxpayers’ money.

The MP said Mr. Jagan ensured that the criminal trials against him remained dormant and no fruitful steps were taken against him and some other co-accused.

He insisted that since the public confidence in the fairness of the trial under consideration was being seriously undermined, it was a fit case for transferring (the trial) under Section 406 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 as pleaded.