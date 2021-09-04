Plea to start counselling for admissions in Engineering colleges

VIJAYAWADA

Association says many students migrating to other States

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Private Engineering Colleges Managements’ Association on Friday urged the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) to initiate the web counselling process for students who qualified the AP Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET- 2021) and are seeking admission in engineering colleges in the State, without any further delay.

In a representation made to council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, the association members said the EAPCET concluded on August 25, but the date of the results and the notification for the counselling procedure were not yet released.

Pointing out that the first phase of EAMCET counselling in the neighbouring Telangana was scheduled from September 4 to 13, they said a good number of students from Andhra Pradesh were migrating to other States for admissions, while a large number of merit students were looking towards deemed to be Universities which had completed their admissions and had already started classes.

There was also a section of students dropping the idea of pursuing a course in B.Tech and deviating to other streams due to inordinate delay in counselling, they said.

The association members said any further delay might result in a situation where a majority of the engineering colleges in the State would have a vast number of vacant seats left, impacting the entire ecosystem of technical education in the State and urged the Council to immediately take up the online counselling process for admissions.