Plea to solve Transport wing’s outsourced employees’ issues

October 06, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati on Thursday said they would protect the interests of the 8,000 outsourced employees of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD), formerly Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Addressing a meeting at Revenue Bhavan, the JAC State president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said there were 8,000 skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled and data operators among others who comprised outsourced employees of the Public Transport Department. These employees faced issues related to salaries and other benefits, he said, demanding steps to bring them under the purview of AP Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) and provide them job security.

He appealed to the APSRTC management to implement pay scales for outsourced employees on a par with contract employees, pay salaries to them based on their seniority and extend them medical benefits through the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

JAC secretary general and APPTD Employees Union State president P. Damodara Rao said the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the APSRTC had responded favourably to their appeal and that the union was hopeful that the issues of the outsourced employees would be addressed soon. He also demanded steps for timely payment of salaries to the outsourced employees.

JAC associate chairman T.V. Phani Perraju, APSRTC Employees Union general secretary G.V. Narasaiah, and AP Contract and Outsourced Employees JAC Chairman K. Suman were present.

