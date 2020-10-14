Plea to shift KRMB office to Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

14 October 2020 23:26 IST

A.P. State Water Users’ Associations Federation president A.V. Gopala Krishna Rao wrote a letter to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, requesting him to permit the shifting of the head office of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada at the earliest as per the decision taken at the Apex Council meeting on October 6.

Mr. Gopala Krishna Rao stated that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had been requesting the Centre to shift the KRMB head office to Vijayawada post bifurcation as per Section 85 (2) of the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

The State’s Chief Secretary, the Special Chief Secretary (water resources), and the Engineer-in -chief had also written letters to the Ministry, he said.

Further, the Under Secretary of the Government of India also made a correspondence on the subject matter to the KRMB Chairman.

Mr. Gopala Krishna Rao said Vijayawada was centrally located and had good road, rail and air connectivity. The KRMB Chairman had even searched for a building in Vijayawada in 2019, he added.