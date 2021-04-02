Plea to set up SHRC office in State

VIJAYAWADA

02 April 2021 23:36 IST

Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Association (APCLA) State committee member P. Ramu has filed a petition before the Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) requesting it to provide all facilities to the Commission in Andhra Pradesh.

An advocate. A. Yellamandayya of Tadepalli in Guntur district, moved the petition before the APSHRC on Friday. The advocate urged the SHRC to direct the government to provide necessary staff, office and infrastructure to the Commission in Andhra Pradesh.

The State government appointed the Commission Chairman and members on March 21. But, no office accommodation was given to the SHRC, due to which people could not approach the commission to file petitions, Mr. Yellamandayya said.

Advertising

Advertising

“As there is no SHRC office in Andhra Pradesh, people do not have access to justice and there is no mechanism to receive complaints directly, which is a clear violation of fundamental and human rights,” the advocate said.