Plea to select candidates for Group-I Mains in 1:100 ratio

April 14, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) have urged the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to consider their plea for selection of candidates for Group-I Mains Examinations in 1:100 ratio, instead of 1:50 ratio.

In a statement on April 14 (Sunday), the Joint Action Committee’s State convenor Shaik Siddik and State president S. Hemanth Kumar said that the Commission had heeded a similar request made by them to select candidates for Group-II Mains exam in the ratio of 1:100, considering the fact that the question paper was very tough.

They said that even the Group-I prelims question paper was very tough and there were many translation mistakes also, because of which the candidates who wrote the test in Telugu medium lost valuable marks. They said that the commission should consider their plea and select candidates for the Mains in 1:100 ratio for Group-I exam also.