Plea to revise exam dates

VIJAYAWADA

09 September 2020 23:12 IST

Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Joint Action Committee State president Samayam Hemanth Kumar has urged the government to revise and reschedule the overlapping dates of important examinations.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Hemanth Kumar pointed out that the dates of three major examinations, including the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission exams for gazetted posts (September 21 to 23) and non-gazetted posts (September 25 to 27), clashed with the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET), scheduled from September 21 to 25. Even the A.P. government’s grama and ward sachivalaya exams were scheduled from September 20 to 26.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar appealed to the government to revise the dates of the APPSC and Sachivalaya exams to enable the eligible candidates to attempt all three exams. He also urged the government to release the annual calendars of the APPSC’s DSC (District Selection Committee) and increase the eligibility age for open category up to 46 years.