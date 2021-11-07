Plea to relieve teachers from unproductive work

Andhra Pradesh SC and ST Upadhyaya Sangham State president Samala Simhachalam on Sunday urged the State government to relieve teachers from unproductive work such as uploading of photos of mid-deal meal schemes and maintenance of toilets.

In a press release, he said that teachers were unable to concentrate on their work as they were being forced to upload the details in mobile applications. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, students missed many classes. Now, teachers have to take special care and additional classes to make every student pass in annual exams. Unwanted work will result in waste of their time,” said Mr.Simhachalam.