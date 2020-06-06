Andhra Pradesh

Plea to put cap on COVID-19 test fee

Move will reduce burden on people: chamber of commerce member

Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior member A.V. Monish Row has asked the State government to put a cap on fees being collected by private hospitals.

Reacting to removal of cap per test from ₹4,500 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Mr. Row, former president of the chamber, said in future more tests were required as the number of patients was increasing fast.

He said the economy was directly linked to the health of the people. Hence, they were very much concerned about the repercussions of collecting high fee by some hospitals. “If public don’t regain confidence, demand will not pick up which has a cascading effect on manufacturing and services. Hence, we request in public interest, the State to put a cap on cost of COVID-19 test,” he said.

