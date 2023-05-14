Plea to NCERT to reinsert Darwin’s Theory of Evolution in textbooks

May 14, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Garmiella Vijnana Kendram president V.G.K. Murthy on Sunday asked NCERT to reinsert Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution in class 9 and 10 syllabi so as to instil a scientific outlook in students. The association organised a roundtable conference on the issue in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Murthy alleged that the Union government was trying to destroy academics with its hidden agenda. The National Education Policy, 2020, was not helping students at all.

Over 1,800 scientists and academicians had already written an open letter to NCERT, condemning the removal of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution from the textbooks, he said. Several members of the association, including M. Prabhakara Rao, P. Sudhakara Rao, R. Madhusudana Rao, Trinatha Rao, Kranti Kumar and others were present.

