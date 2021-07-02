Plea to name Havelock Bridge or airport after Alluri Sitarama Raju

MP Margani Bharat after inaugurating the photo exhibition on Alluri Sitarama Raju in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

02 July 2021 23:34 IST

Week-long photo exhibition on the life of the freedom fighter begins

Member of Parliament P. Margani Bharat on Friday promised to discuss with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the issue of naming either the Havelock Bridge across the Godavari or the Rajamahendravaram airport after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Mr. Bharat inaugurated the week-long photo exhibition on the life of Alluri Sitarama Raju, marking the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary at Damerla Art Gallery in the city.

The National Alluri Yuvajana Sangham (NAYS) and Madeti Art Gallery organised the art exhibition to celebrated the glorious past of Alluri Sitarama Raju and his contribution to the Indian freedom struggle.

Advertising

Advertising

At least 25 acrylic works of various artists were on the display, which portrayed the crucial stages of the freedom fighter’s life and the famous Rampa rebellion he had led.

Speaking on the occasion, NAYS founder-president Padala Veerabhadra Rao underlined the need to name the bridge or the airport after the freedom fighter. He also sought installation of Alluri Sitarama Raju’s statue in Rajamahendravaram.

Responding to the appeal, Mr. Bharat promised to take the proposals to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Cultural centre

Mr. Bharat further said that efforts were under way to develop a cultural centre on a two-acre site at Dowleswaram.

“The works being displayed in various art galleries and museums in the city will be shifted to the cultural centre,” he said.

Madeti Art Gallery secretary M. Raviprakash and YSRCP leader Chandana Nageswara were present.