Plea to lower age limit for Kapu Nestam

VIZIANAGARAM

04 July 2021 21:09 IST

Vizianagaram Telaga Welfare Association president Chanamallu Prasada Rao and general secretary Kola Bhaskara Rao on Sunday urged the government to bring down the qualifying age to 40 years from 45 to get financial benefits under the Kapu Nestam scheme.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Prasada Rao said that many people belonging to the Telaga community were in deep financial crisis and a reduction in the qualifying age limit would make more persons eligible to claim the scheme benefits. He also urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to include the Telaga community in the backward classes category as recommended by the Manjunatha Commission.

Mr. Bhaskara Rao urged the government to conduct a socio-economic study to understand the backwardness of the Telaga community.

