Plea to impose total lockdown in Tirupati

A week-long partial lockdown that was observed by traders in Tirupati proved to be futile as pilgrims bound for Tirumala arrived in the city from all across the country.

Last week, the Tirupati Chamber of Commerce (TCC) had announced a voluntary shutdown of all businesses by 2 p.m. daily as a contribution to the efforts of the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, little has changed on the ground as nearly 200 COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in the city every day.

“We once again request the government to consider imposing a total lockdown in the city so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said TCC president A. Manjunath.

Mr. Manjunath said it was not proper for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management to keep the temple open even after several priests and employees contracted the virus. “Even if Tirumala has to be kept open, the government can keep the bypass road open for devotees and clamp a total lockdown in downhill Tirupati for ten days. We are ready to cooperate,” Mr. Manjunath added.

Though the retail shops are closed by 2 p.m., the State-run liquor outlets are open till 7 p.m. and are thronged by the public, which renders the entire exercise futile. “Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, who holds the portfolio of Excise and Prohibition, hails from the district and he knows the importance of keeping Tirupati infection-free. He should order the closure of liquor outlets in the city for a fixed period,” said Rayalaseema Porata Samithi (RPS) convener Naveen Reddy.

The trade sections opine that denizens would willingly cooperate as they did in the first phase of the lockdown, if the authorities come up with a suitable action plan.