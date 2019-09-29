Plea to implement EWS quota in village secretariats

A delegation of BJP leaders led by State president Kanna Lakshminarayana met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan here on Saturday, and appealed to him to direct the State government to implement the 10% reservation announced by the Centre for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the recruitments of the village secretaries so that the benefit of reservation goes to the targeted section.

Mr. Lakshminarayana stated in a memorandum to the Governor that it was disheartening to note that non-implementation of the reservation deprived the beneficiaries of the employment opportunity.

The BJP leaders sought the Governor’s intervention for solving the problem of sand shortage, which, they said, had resulted in stoppage of construction works in the State. This was because of the government’s decision to bring a new sand policy.

The acute shortage of sand and its high price threw lakhs of workers in the construction sector and related trades out of employment, they said.

Row over temples

The delegation also appealed to the Governor to ensure that the government did not make any attempt to take over the properties of Hindu temples. The issue had been raised at various fora, but the government did not respond, they alleged.

Encroaching the properties of temples would hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus and their emotions, the BJP team said.

All these issues had been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, but he remained indifferent, the BJP leaders alleged.