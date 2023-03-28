ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to extend Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to tenant farmers

March 28, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Round-table meet also seeks issuance of tenant farmer identity cards without intervention of landowners

The Hindu Bureau

:

A round-table conference on ‘Tenant Farmers issues’ held on Tuesday demanded that the Central and State governments extend Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to tenant farmers.

Akhila Bharata Kisan Sabha national president Ravula Venkaiah said that the government was requested to extend financial help of ₹10,000 per acre to tenant farmers besides amending the Tenant Farmers’ Act and issuing tenant farmer identity cards without the intervention of landowners. As per the scale of finance, zero interest crop loans should be given to tenant farmers, he said. 

While there were about 26 lakh tenant farmers in the State, only one-fifth of them had identity cards. Officials were not registering for e-crop in the absence of the cards. Tenant farmers were also denied benefits of free crop insurance, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham State secretary P. Jamalaiah said that banks should extend loans to tenant farmers who have CCRC cards, irrespective of the loans taken by landowners. 

The Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers’ Association State committee was formed with 15 members. Ch. Kesavasetti was elected as honorary president, A. Katamaiah State president and P. Jamalaiah State general secretary.

