Andhra Pradesh

Plea to continue ‘Best Available School’ scheme in A.P.

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM August 01, 2022 18:38 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:38 IST

North Andhra Ambedkarites Forum founder president Pandranki Venkata Ramana has urged all school managements to continue the Best Available School scheme to benefit students of the scheduled castes.

In a press release, he said that the AP High Court had also recently given a favourable judgement for continuation of the scheme which would help nearly 40,000 students to have education in corporate schools across the State. “The scheme is a boon for meritorious SC students to get admissions in reputed schools in towns and villages. However, many schools discouraged admissions on the pretext of delay in receiving fee from the government. We have requested the government to direct all school managements to continue the scheme for existing students and ensure new admissions,” said Mr. Ramana.

