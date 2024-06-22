Plea to allow tahsildars deployed for poll duties to return home

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association met Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad on June 22 (Saturday) and urged him to send the tahsildars deployed for election duties in other districts back home, now that the Model Code of Conduct had been lifted.

In a representation to the Minister, association state president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary K. Ramesh Kumar said that following an instruction from the Election Commission, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration asked around 800 tahsildars in February 2024 to shift to other districts on election duty till the expiry of the code of conduct.

Stating that these tahsildars had been away from their families for the past five months, working as election assistant returning officers, the association leaders said they should be allowed to join their families at places where they worked before, now that the election code has been lifted.

Responding favourably to their plea, the Minister assured them that he would discuss the issue with the officials concerned and do the needful.