Plea to allow ‘spare’ RTC staff to sign in attendance register

Leaders of the AP Public Transport Department (APPTD) Employees’ Union on Tuesday urged the Vice-chairman and Managing Director R.P. Thakur to allow the staff that had been identified as ‘spare’ after reducing the operation of RTC services due to lack of occupancy owing to COVID impact, to attend office regularly.

In a statement, the union State president Y.V. Rao and general secretary P. Damodar Rao said due to the pandemic people had largely stopped using public transport, necessitating a reduction in the number of operating RTC services. The staff members related to the cancelled bus services were being asked on phone not to come for duty as they had been granted leave. This had triggered fears among the staff with regard to their job security.

They said during the first round of COVID, the ‘spare staff’ was adjusted in traffic services and garages and they were made to sign the muster. The union leaders urged the authorities concerned to follow a similar system now, which would give them confidence.