Plea in HC against attacks on Amaravati Maha Padayatra, matter to be heard afresh today

Advocate-General S. Sriram appeared on behalf of the State while senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao represented the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi

The Andhra Pradesh High Court heard a lunch motion petition filed by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) against the attacks on farmers taking out the Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district, and adjourned it to October 21 after calling for information on the steps taken by the government to comply with its previous order, wherein it (the court) permitted the farmers to organise the long march subject to certain conditions.

Advocate-General S. Sriram appeared on behalf of the State while senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao represented the samithi.

Arguing for the samithi secretary Gadde Tirupati Rao, Mr. Muralidhar Rao alleged that the unofficial respondents (Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Gudivada Amarnath, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, R.K. Roja, Seediri Appala Raju and Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MPs Margani Bharat Ram, Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Bheesetti Venkata Satyavathi, Chinta Anuradha and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and MLAs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh, Karanam Dharmasri and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao) were allowed by the official respondents to directly confront the farmers along with their supporters and it was creating a law and order situation, and that the police were not discharging their duties properly and falsely implicating the farmers in false criminal cases.