Plea for effective implementation of GO on school fees

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Youth Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday urged Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Justice Kanta Rao to ensure effective implementation of GO No. 57 that prohibits private school managements from collecting more than 70% of the tuition fees.
The leaders met Justice Kanta Rao and submitted a memorandum to him.
Pointing to the fact that taking note of people’s financial problems in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that necessitated a prolonged national lockdown affecting livelihoods, student leader and State president of the JAC Samayam Hemath Kumar said most private school managements continued to collect full fee even during the lockdown period.
Classes were being conducted online where children sat in their homes and attended them but the school managements demanded full fee, he said urging the panel chief to enforce strict enforcement of the GO.
Responding to his plea, Justice Kanta Rao said the panel had taken a serious view of such violations and it was already on the job of identifying schools that flouted norms despite repeated warnings. He said the erring managements would not be spared at any cost.
