Play with determination and commitment, Sindhu tells children

Ace shuttler interacts with students at Ukkunagaram and RINL staff

The children of Arunodaya Special School received a special guest at their campus in Ukkunagaram here on Monday. They were elated to see and interact with ace shuttler and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist P.V. Sindhu.

The children of Visakha Vimala Vidyalayam, Ukkunagaram, also had a great time with the Olympian medal winner, when she played a game of basketball with them.

In tune with the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on promoting nutrition and sports among schoolchildren by each Olympian, she spoke about the importance of nutrition and taking up some sports to the children.

Interacting with the children, she said that hard work will always pay dividends and children and sportspersons should strive for achieving greater heights.

Appreciating the sports infrastructure in Ukkunagaram township of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), she exhorted the children to play with determination and commitment to bring laurels to the organisation and the country.

Earlier, VSP Chairman and Managing Director (additional charge) D.K. Mohanty and Ms. Sindhu flagged off the ‘Freedom Run’ at Col. CK Naidu Ukku Stadium. Later, she played an exhibition badminton match with the RINL CMD, Directors and schoolchildren in the stadium.

P.V. Sindhu is the brand ambassador of ‘Vizag Steel,’ the brand of the VSP.

Addressing the gathering at the function, Mr. Mohanty said Ms. Sindhu is a new generation sports personality and a pride to the country and Vizag Steel. She made the entire country proud with her back to back Olympic wins. He has envisioned a great future for her and wished that she will win a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She was felicitated by the RINL collective and on the occasion she also endorsed the recently launched product of RINL Fe 550 D TMT Rebar.

Ms. Sindhu acknowledged the support of the RINL in strengthening sports.

She also joined the CMD to release the magazine ‘Digantika’ that shares the stories and experiences of women employees of the RINL.

She later inaugurated the CISF Badminton Hall.

V.V. Venugopala Rao, Director (Finance), K.K. Ghosh, Director (Projects), A.K. Saxena, Director (Operations), V. Nagi Reddy, CVO and senior officials of the RINL participated in this felicitation programme.