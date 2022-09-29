Platform ticket price hiked to ₹30 till Oct. 9

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 29, 2022 22:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of a platform ticket at the Vijayawada Railway Station has been increased to ₹30 from ₹10 temporarily in view of the Dasara festival rush.

In a release on Thursday, railway officials said that in anticipation of a huge crowd of travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at Vijayawada Railway Station the platform ticket price would be increased to ₹30 from 12 a.m. on September 30 to October 9.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The price hike is to regulate the flow of public entering the platforms, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app