Andhra Pradesh

Platform ticket price hiked to ₹30 till Oct. 9

The price of a platform ticket at the Vijayawada Railway Station has been increased to ₹30 from ₹10 temporarily in view of the Dasara festival rush.

In a release on Thursday, railway officials said that in anticipation of a huge crowd of travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at Vijayawada Railway Station the platform ticket price would be increased to ₹30 from 12 a.m. on September 30 to October 9.

The price hike is to regulate the flow of public entering the platforms, the release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 10:35:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/platform-ticket-price-hiked-to-30-till-oct-9/article65951951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY