Platform ticket price hiked to ₹30 till Oct. 9

The price of a platform ticket at the Vijayawada Railway Station has been increased to ₹30 from ₹10 temporarily in view of the Dasara festival rush.

In a release on Thursday, railway officials said that in anticipation of a huge crowd of travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at Vijayawada Railway Station the platform ticket price would be increased to ₹30 from 12 a.m. on September 30 to October 9.

The price hike is to regulate the flow of public entering the platforms, the release said.