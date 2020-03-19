Platform ticket hiked to ₹50 at 4 stations of Waltair division

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has announced a hike in the price of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 at four railway stations under its jurisdiction with immediate effect.

In a release, the Railways said that the decision was taken to prevent crowding at railway stations of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in North Andhra and Rayagada in South Odisha. At all other stations in the division, the platform ticket cost will continue to be ₹10.

The Railways has been taking various steps for the containment of the spread of the coronavirus. Various preventive measures have been taken to counter the spread of the virus on Railway premises, the release said, adding that the hike in the price of platform tickets was a precautionary measure for crowd management.