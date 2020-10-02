Plasmapheresis machine inaugurated at KGH

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 October 2020 00:56 IST

Collector V. Vinay Chand inaugurated a plasmapheresis machine, procured at a cost of ₹22 lakh, at King George Hospital (KGH) here on Thursday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that the machine would help separate plasma and platelets from the blood collected from donors, and would be utilised in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The plasma required for COVID-19 patients would be supplied by KGH.

“Those who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate their plasma. I appeal to all those who have successfully fought COVID-19 to join the noble cause and come forward to help us in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” Mr. Vinay Chand said.

Describing the convalescent plasma therapy as an effective treatment option for COVID-19 patients, the Collector said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced an incentive of ₹5,000 for plasma donors.

Donating plasma is totally safe and there is no cause for worry, the Collector said.

An additional amount of ₹13 lakh was sanctioned for consumables and ₹10 lakh for other equipment.

KGH Superintendent P.V. Sudhakar and Project Officer S. Venkateswar were present.