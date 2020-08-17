Andhra Pradesh

Plasma donors given away incentive

Indian Red Cross Society-Srikakulam chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao on Monday said that the government was giving ₹5,000 incentive and travelling charges for plasma donors.

He said that the plasma donated by the patients who recovered from COVID-19 would save other patients.

On behalf of the district administration, he handed over ₹5,000 cheques to G. Gopala Krishna and B. Gurunatha Rao. Jaganmohana Rao and said that awareness programmes on plasma donation would be taken up in all 38 mandals with the support of IRCS volunteers.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2020 11:48:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/plasma-donors-given-away-incentive/article32379152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story