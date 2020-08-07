Plasma collection begins at Kakinada GGH

KAKINADA

Estimated 9,000 people found eligible in East Godavari district

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has appealed to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to save more lives by donating their plasma.

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy, accompanied by Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi, on Thursday launched a plasma collection drive at the Government General Hospital at Kakinada, a designated COVID critical care facility.

“An estimated 9,000 people who have been won the battle against the coronavirus have been found eligible to donate plasma in the district. Plasma therapy can help save more lives in this crucial juncture,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

At least 14,000 patients have been recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the district and nearly 9,000 of them are in the age group of 20-40, a preferred lot for plasma donation.

“We began collecting plasma from the donors on Thursday, which will be administered to the patients put under critical care at the GGH,” said Kakinada GGH Superintendent M. Raghavendra Rao said.

Eligibility

Referring to the eligibility criteria, Dr. Rao said that the donors should have completed four weeks of recovery period.

“The plasma can be donated up to eight weeks of their recovery. The donors should not have the history of blood pressure and sugar,” he said.

There would be no health complications owing to donation of plasma, said Dr. Rao to allay the fears surrounding plasma donation.

The doctors would collect antibodies for the plasma therapy and maximum of 400 ml of blood would be collected from a donor.

24X7 registration

People eager to donating plasma can register their names at the Kakinada GGH round the clock, he said.

“We are hopeful that the youth will turn up for plasma donate which can give a new lease of life to the COVID patients,” said Dr. Rao.